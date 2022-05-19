Glass recycling figures are proof of tourist recovery for Benidorm, Alicante

By Linda Hall • 19 May 2022 • 19:27

GLASS RECYCLING: Benidorm has long been a national leader Photo credit: Ecovidrio

BENIDORM’S recycling figures during the first months of this year are beginning to approach those of pre-pandemic levels.

“This proves that tourism is gradually reactivating and also that the local population as well as the business sector are maintaining their commitment towards sustainability, recycling and re-use,” Benidorm’s Environment councillor Monica Gomez said.

Although glass recycling statistics have not yet reached the same volume as those of 2019 – which Gomez described as a “magnificent year in tourist terms” – the figures were a clear confirmation of recovery, she added.

“This leads us to believe that it’s very likely that the tendency of the first few months of this year is going to consolidate over the coming months. We should be able to finish 2022 with figures like those preceding the health crisis,” she predicted.

Glass recycling in the first four months of this year tripled 2021’s, Gomez revealed, increasing from 288,630 to 832,340 kilos.

“For more than 10 years now, Benidorm has always been amongst the municipalities that recycle most glass per head, considerably more than the national average,” she said.

