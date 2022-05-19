Legendary Oscar-winning music icon and composer dead aged 79

By Chris King • 19 May 2022 • 19:40

Vangelis, the legendary Oscar-winning Greek composer and music icon has passed away aged 79

The legendary Oscar-winning composer and world-renowned music icon, Vangelis, has been confirmed by his representatives as passing away today, Thursday, May 19. No cause of death has been revealed for the 79-year-old Greek national, who reportedly died in a French hospital.

He will be remembered for some stunning film themes that he composed. These included his Oscar-winning Best Original Score in 1981 for the epic, ‘Chariots Of Fire’. Vangelis was also responsible for composing the music for ‘The Bounty’, and the original ‘Blade Runner’, for Ridley Scott’s epic 1982 sci-fi film starring Harrison Ford.

In 1967, Vangelis was among the Greek musicians who formed the progressive rock band Aphrodite’s Child, with the latter’s album ‘666’, released in 1972, going on to be recognized as a progressive-psychedelic rock classic. Among the band’s members was another future music legend, Demis Roussos.

Recognised as one of the forerunners of electronic music, Vangelis has composed and played on more than 50 albums. In the early 1980’s he formed a formidable partnership with Jon Anderson, the lead singer of progressive rock band Yes. This came after he had been considered as the replacement in 1974 for keyboard genius Rick Wakeman, who quit Yes.

As a duo, Jon & Vangelis released four albums between 1980 and 1991. This resulted in the smash worldwide hit ‘I’ll Find My Way Home’, in 1982.

