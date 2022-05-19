Legendary Oscar-winning music icon and composer dead aged 79

By Chris King • 19 May 2022 • 19:40
The legendary Oscar-winning composer and world-renowned music icon, Vangelis, has been confirmed by his representatives as passing away today, Thursday, May 19. No cause of death has been revealed for the 79-year-old Greek national, who reportedly died in a French hospital.
He will be remembered for some stunning film themes that he composed. These included his Oscar-winning Best Original Score in 1981 for the epic, ‘Chariots Of Fire’. Vangelis was also responsible for composing the music for ‘The Bounty’, and the original ‘Blade Runner’, for Ridley Scott’s epic 1982 sci-fi film starring Harrison Ford.
In 1967, Vangelis was among the Greek musicians who formed the progressive rock band Aphrodite’s Child, with the latter’s album ‘666’, released in 1972, going on to be recognized as a progressive-psychedelic rock classic. Among the band’s members was another future music legend, Demis Roussos.
Recognised as one of the forerunners of electronic music, Vangelis has composed and played on more than 50 albums. In the early 1980’s he formed a formidable partnership with Jon Anderson, the lead singer of progressive rock band Yes. This came after he had been considered as the replacement in 1974 for keyboard genius Rick Wakeman, who quit Yes.
As a duo, Jon & Vangelis released four albums between 1980 and 1991. This resulted in the smash worldwide hit ‘I’ll Find My Way Home’, in 1982.
___________________________________________________________
Thank you for taking the time to read this article, do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.
Share this story
Subscribe to our Euro Weekly News alerts to get the latest stories into your inbox!
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you don’t already have one. Review our
Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Originally from Wales, Chris spent years on the Costa del Sol before moving to the Algarve where he is a web reporter for The Euro Weekly News covering international and Spanish national news.
Got a news story you want to share? Then get in touch at [email protected]
Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you don’t already have one. Review our Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Downlaod our media pack in either English or Spanish.