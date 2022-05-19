By Joshua Manning • 19 May 2022 • 19:05

New bus line to connect Huercal de Almeria with capital from July onwards. Credit: Wikimedia

One of the most historic demands of the people of Huercal is finally being met with a new bus line that will connect the municipality with the capital of Almeria.

The Board of Directors of the Almeria Area Metropolitan Transport Consortium, made up of the Andalusian Regional Government, the Almeria Provincial Council and the consortium councils, has approved the clauses of the collaboration agreement establishing the bases for the improvement of metropolitan transport services between the municipality of Huercal de Almeria and the capital of Almeria, as reported by El Diario de Almeria.

This new line will carry out a total of 26 daily services from Monday to Friday working days and 14 on Saturdays, Sundays and public holidays, figures that will improve the services offered between the two cities, which currently offer 40 daily services on working days (20 one-way plus 20 return trips) and 20 at weekends (10 one-way plus 10 return trips).

The line will have stops in the neighbourhoods of El Potro, Los Pinos, Casa de Cultura, Centro Social-3ª Edad, Estanco de Huercal, Cercado-Villa Pilar, Ayuntamiento de Huercal, Club de Tenis, PC CEMAR, Fuensanta, Villa Inés, Mirador del Mediterráneo, Centro Comercial Torrecardenas and Hospital Universitario Torrecardenas.

The new service, which is scheduled to start operating next July, is only awaiting ratification by the competent bodies in the Town Councils of Huercal de Almeria and Almeria capital and its subsequent signing by the administrations involved to make this much demanded service, a reality.

The planned operating hours will be from 7:25 am to 11:10 pm, which will mean a total of 4,963 hours per year, involving a maximum expenditure of €336,280.10 which will be fully provided by the City Council of Huercal de Almeria.

