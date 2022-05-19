“Our negotiating team is weapons and money” – Ukraine rejects Russian ceasefire

By Matthew Roscoe • 19 May 2022 • 14:03

"Our negotiating team is weapons and money" as Ukraine rejects Russian ceasefire. Image: @xd8dkN23hmusTTX/ Twitter

ONE of Ukraine’s top officials has rejected talks of a ceasefire with Russia and will let “weapons, sanctions and money” do the negotiating for them.

The advisor to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said that Ukraine rejects a ceasefire with Russia because “it is impossible without total Russian troops withdrawal.”

Mikhail Podolyak took to Twitter on Thursday, May 19 to voice his opinions on any proposed Russian ceasefire and stated that Ukraine will let their “weapons” do their negotiating.

“Do not offer us a ceasefire – this is impossible without total Russian troops withdrawal. Ukraine is not interested in new “Minsk” and the war renewal in a few years,” he said.

“Until Russia is ready to fully liberate occupied territories, our negotiating team is weapons, sanctions and money.”

Do not offer us a ceasefire – this is impossible without total Russian troops withdrawal. Ukraine is not interested in new "Minsk" and the war renewal in a few years. Until 🇷🇺 is ready to fully liberate occupied territories, our negotiating team is weapons, sanctions and money. — Михайло Подоляк (@Podolyak_M) May 19, 2022

Peace talks between the two countries broke down on Tuesday, May 17 after Russia’s Deputy Minister Andréi Rudenko claimed “Ukraine has in fact abandoned the negotiating process. “Negotiations are not continuing in any form”.

While later on Tuesday, May 17, Russian President Vladimir Putin claimed the West fostered Ukraine’s “neo-Nazism”.

Interestingly, Ukraine’s president claimed that Russia has been using Nazi Germany propaganda to hide their failures in the war.

“Today, one of the representatives of the Russian state said that the occupiers allegedly began to use laser weapons systems in Ukraine. Allegedly to save missiles,” he said on Wednesday, May 18.

“Well, in the propaganda of Nazi Germany there was such a term “wunderwaffe”. Wonder weapon. The clearer it became they had no chance in the war, the more propaganda there was about the wonder weapon, which would be so powerful that it would provide a turning point in the war.”

He added: “And here we see that in the third month of a full-scale war, Russia is trying to find its “wunderwaffe”. Allegedly laser. All this clearly indicates the complete failure of the invasion.”

“But again, this also shows that they are afraid to admit that catastrophic mistakes have been made at the highest state and military levels in Russia.

“Therefore, they will come up with more and more “wunderwaffe” as the Armed Forces of Ukraine and all our defenders liberate our land step by step,” he said.

Thank you for taking the time to read this article, do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.