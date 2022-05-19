Overwhelming demand for shopping vouchers issued by Benidorm, Alicante, town hall

By Linda Hall • 19 May 2022 • 17:00

INFORMATION POINTS: Help available on downloading the vouchers Photo credit: Benidorm town hall

DEMAND for Benidorm’s Bonos (shopping vouchers) saturated the town hall website when they were first available on May 16.

Glitches had been ironed out by the following day and the system for downloading the €10 vouchers was soon running smoothly.

This was the second round of the scheme, following its success when introduced in December last year to boost spending in local shops and businesses over Christmas.

Each Benidorm resident who is over 18 and is registered on the municipal Padron may acquire five of the €10 vouchers. These are worth €20 in any of the 600 local businesses participating in the scheme and can be used singly or together, so long as the purchase is worth at least double the voucher’s value.

The town hall is also providing information on acquiring the vouchers in the Sala de Investigadores in the principal town hall building as well as at the auxiliary council offices in the Rincon de Loix, La Cala, Avenida de Beniarda, Calle Maravall and Els Tolls.

By 2pm on May 17, residents had downloaded 68,954 vouchers and had exchanged 3,430 in local shops and businesses. The town hall has allocated more than €2.2 million to the scheme, which municipal sources calculate will be used by 40,000 people.

