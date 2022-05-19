By Laura Kemp • 19 May 2022 • 10:29

Image - Robert Fuller YouTube

A wildlife artist in the UK managed to capture the moment when a tawny owl whose eggs had failed immediately adopted two rescue chicks – cuddling and cleaning them.

Raptors can be some of the most devoted parents and homemakers, and this video of a tawny owl adopting two rescue chicks is an adorable reminder of that.

Wildflife artist Robert Fuller is a devoted observer of wild animals, with his website containing blog articles about the wildlife in his garden and the area around it – including several tawny owls who nest in boxes and hollows which Fuller has rigged with nest cams.

Over the years, he has been documenting the relationship between a pair of mating owls called Luna and Bomber, with the pair raising several owlets in his makeshift hollows.

Fuller has watched Bomber and Luna raise six owlets at once before and rates them as highly devoted parents. Bomber, in particular, will attack anything that comes close to his nest.

“Not only did her eggs fail to hatch this year, but she also lost her clutch last year,” Fuller explains on his YouTube video.

“Luna the tawny owl is finally a mom.”

Luna is a rescue owl herself, and her story completes the circle in many ways.