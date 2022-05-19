By Matthew Roscoe • 19 May 2022 • 10:37

President Zelensky: "Russia's claims of 'wonder weapon' reminiscent of Nazi Germany" . Image: Ukraine Gov

THE Ukrainian president has claimed that Russia is using Nazi Germany propaganda techniques to hide their failures in the war.

DURING his nightly address, Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelensky, who called recent Russian airstrikes desperate attempts to compensate for ‘failures in the east and south of the country’, told his nation that he believed Putin was using Nazi Germany-style propaganda to deflect from failings in Ukraine.

“Today, one of the representatives of the Russian state said that the occupiers allegedly began to use laser weapons systems in Ukraine. Allegedly to save missiles,” he said on Wednesday, May 18.

“Well, in the propaganda of Nazi Germany there was such a term “wunderwaffe”. Wonder weapon. The clearer it became they had no chance in the war, the more propaganda there was about the wonder weapon, which would be so powerful that it would provide a turning point in the war.”

He added: “And here we see that in the third month of a full-scale war, Russia is trying to find its “wunderwaffe”. Allegedly laser. All this clearly indicates the complete failure of the invasion.”

“But again, this also shows that they are afraid to admit that catastrophic mistakes have been made at the highest state and military levels in Russia.

“Therefore, they will come up with more and more “wunderwaffe” as the Armed Forces of Ukraine and all our defenders liberate our land step by step,” he said.

Russia’s failures in Ukraine, as alluded to by Mr Zelensky, is something that the British Ministry of Defence reported on during their daily update on Thursday, May 19.

According to their intel, Russian President Vladimir Putin has fired senior commanders who he considered to have performed poorly during the opening stages of its invasion of Ukraine.

Lieutenant General Serhiy Kisel, who commanded the elite 1st Guards Tank Army, was suspended for his failure to capture Kharkiv – which recently saw desperate Russian troops “destroying bridges” in order to try to “complicate the counteroffensive of Ukrainian troops”.

While Vice-Admiral Igor Osipov, who commanded Russia’s Black Sea Fleet, has also “likely been suspended” following the sinking of the cruiser Moskva in April.

The Moskva was sunk by two Ukrainian missiles in the Black Sea, off the coast of Ukraine on Wednesday, April 13.

The sinking of the Moskva was noted as “a significant loss,” by US officials, who said at the time, “It’s going to be a blow to their pride, and we would expect it will be a blow to their morale.”

