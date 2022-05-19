Puzzle Solutions Edition 1924

By Marcos • 19 May 2022 • 11:38

Puzzle Solutions 1924

WORD SPIRAL

1 Waif; 2 Full; 3 Lark; 4 Keep; 5 Pant; 6 Tall; 7 Lawn; 8 Nape; 9 Earn; 10 Nail; 11 Lewd; 12 Dish; 13 Hoot; 14 Tail; 15 Loss; 16 Surf. NORFOLK

QUICK QUIZ

1 Ku Klux Klan; 2 Neil Simon; 3 Eucalyptus; 4 Violin; 5 Daniel; 6 Étude; 7 Australia; 8 Stanley Kubrick; 9 Regent’s Park; 10 Salt.

CRYPTIC

Across: 6 Gainsay; 7 Total; 9 Too; 10 Kidnapper; 12 Glider pilot; 15 Take lessons; 17 Gathering; 19 Nod; 21 Inert; 22 Fittest.

Down: 1 Savoy; 2 End; 3 Magi; 4 Complaint; 5 Care for; 8 Snores; 11 Elsewhere; 13 Dreary; 14 Savanna; 16 Poise; 18 Nail; 20 Sty.

QUICK

Across: 3 Toils; 8 Ambit; 10 Loyal; 11 Pun; 12 Banal; 13 Benefit; 15 Mates; 18 Rag; 19 Barrow; 21 Gathers; 22 Tool; 23 Cite; 24 Harmful; 26 Alfred; 29 Bed; 31 Sofia; 32 Sledges; 34 Slice; 35 Let; 36 Cruet; 37 Melee; 38 Rhino.

Down: 1 Impel; 2 Mineral; 4 On at; 5 Llamas; 6 Solar; 7 Cameo; 9 Bun; 12 Bighead; 14 Fat; 16 Trail; 17 Sweep; 19 Bramble; 20 Atlas; 21 Go off; 23 Cuddles; 24 Health; 25 Fee; 27 Lorry; 28 Riser; 30 Deter; 32 Scan; 33 Gel.

SUDOKU

EASY

HARD

GOGEN

CODEWORD

ALPHAMUDDLE