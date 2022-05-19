By Matthew Roscoe • 19 May 2022 • 10:50

Russia reports casualties following 'shelling from Ukrainian forces' in Kursk region. Image: @antiputler_news/ Twitter

AT least one person has been killed in Russia as a result of ‘shelling from Ukrainian forces’ in the village of Tyotkino, in the Kursk region, according to the region’s governor.

Video footage circulating on social media shows the extent of the shelling in Russia’s Kursk region, in which a lorry driver bringing raw materials to a local distillery was reportedly killed.

“Another enemy attack on Tyotkino, which took place at dawn, unfortunately, ended in tragedy. At the moment, at least one civilian death is known,” Governor Roman Starovoit said via the messaging service Telegram on Thursday, May 19.

💥Результат «хлопків» у селищі тьоткіне курської обл. pic.twitter.com/3mQ4i8mBNn — Аслан (@antiputler_news) May 19, 2022

Starovoit said that several people were injured and are currently receiving medical care in hospital.

As a result of the shelling, a number of houses were damaged and several fires broke out.

“All emergency services are in place. We will provide all the necessary assistance to all affected families,” he said.

The governor said that this is not the first time the village of Tyotkino has been shelled by the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

“Two days ago, mortar attacks were carried out on the territory’s sugar factory,” he said, however, “Russia’s military managed to suppress the attack and no casualties were recorded as a result of the ‘skirmish’.”

Starovoit posted images of destroyed houses and buildings via Instagram, with broken glass, craters and fragments of shells left at the scene.

