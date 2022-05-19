By Joshua Manning • 19 May 2022 • 11:15

Security Service of Ukraine investigates shocking humanitarian aid theft scheme Credit: Twitter @ServiceSSsu

On Thursday, May, 9, the Security Service of Ukraine took to social media to announce their current investigation of a large-scale scheme of theft of humanitarian aid for Ukrainian servicemen.

“Security Service of Ukraine investigates large-scale scheme of theft of humanitarian aid for Ukrainian servicemen.”

“According to the investigators, the companies were trying to illegally sell over 1,000 bullet-proof vests for a total sum of over 12m hryvnias,” read a tweet posted by the Ukrainian Security Service, alongside a video explaining the investigation and a link to their official telegram channel.

СБУ ліквідувала масштабну схему розкрадання гуманітарної допомоги, яка призначалася українським захисникам За даними слідства, ділки намагались незаконно продати понад 1 тис. бронежилетів на загальну суму більше 12 млн грн. ➡️ https://t.co/uAObg0QyoR pic.twitter.com/k7YPocPZ3L — СБ України (@ServiceSsu) May 19, 2022

Credit: Twitter @ServiceSSsu

The full statement on Ukraine’s Security Service telegram stated:

“According to the investigation, the companies tried to illegally sell over 1,000 bullet-proof vests for a total sum of over 12 million hryvnias.”

“These protective equipments were manufactured in Ukraine by one of the public organisations and were to be delivered to consumers through the Cherkasy military administration.”

“However, instead of a free transfer to Ukrainian military personnel, officials tried to sell the flak jackets through affiliated commercial structures and supermarket chains.”

“Thanks to the SBU’s intervention, a part of these products was seized from one of the retail outlets. They will be handed over to the SSU.”

“Investigative and operational efforts are under way to search for the rehash of the body armour, and all the circumstances and individuals involved in the unlawful scheme are being identified.”

“The SBU Department of CyberSecurity in cooperation with the investigators of the DBU and the Prosecutor General’s Office is conducting law enforcement activities.”

