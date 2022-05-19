Something for everyone during Alicante province’s Teulada-Moraira Fishing Club’s latest outing

By Linda Hall • 19 May 2022 • 15:08

RIVER JUCAR: Reaches the sea in Cullera (Valencia) Photo credit: CC/Isidre Blanc

TEULADA-MORAIRA FISHING CLUB held the second match of their much-delayed Summer League on May 18

“We fished section A3 of the River Jucar but due to excessive rain in March and April, weed growth on the bank made reaching many of the pegs more like a jungle safari,” club member Graham Sewell said.

“The flow remains stronger than normal and it wasn’t possible to fish the far bank as even heavy feeders were dragged down stream. So, it was close into middle distance again, but some pegs proved very ‘snaggy’ owing to debris deposited by the floods.”

The nearside swims proved more productive but although no-one amassed a significant number of fish, everyone managed to catch something.

Steve Hartwell landed a beautiful, sizeable goldfish which was definitely the prettiest fish of the day. Graham Sewell won the match with six good carp (6.9 kilos), the best of which weighed in at 4.2 kilos, with Ray Turvey (9.3 kilos) second and Frank Povey (8.6 kilos) third.

This is very friendly club and for further information contact Frank Povey (966 490 338 or [email protected]).

