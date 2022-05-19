WATCH: Dramatic arrest of a police suspect in Malaga’s San Pedro de Alcantara

By Chris King • 19 May 2022 • 20:37

Photo of detained suspect in Marbella. Credit: [email protected]

The National Police carried out a dramatic arrest of a suspect in the Marbella municipality of San Pedro de Alcantara

As reported by the National Police this Thursday, May 19, the force has carried out a dramatic arrest of an alleged criminal in the Marbella municipality of San Pedro Alcantara. Two other criminals were also detained during ‘Operation Link’. All three males are reportedly aged between 30 and 40.

Realizing that the police were entering his building, the detainee attempted to escape by climbing from his fifth-floor balcony in the Malaga town. He reached the third floor but then fell, and became trapped. His dilemma for him resulted in the fire department being mobilized to rescue him by means of a turntable ladder.

The three detainees – believed to be linked to drug trafficking – were wanted by the police for their involvement in a recent attempted kidnapping in Torremolinos that went wrong. They had spotted a man who looked similar to their target and forced him into their vehicle. On realizing their mistake, the man was released from the car.

During today’s operation, police officers had located the home in San Pedro Alcantara of one of the suspects. Subsequently, a dramatic escape attempt ensued. A search of the detainee’s home uncovered a revolver, €30,000 in cash, three kilos of marijuana, 100 grams of hashish, four frequency inhibitors, two satellite phones, two vehicles, and a high-end watch.

🚔La @policia #UDYCO #CostadelSol detiene en #SanPedrodeAlcántara #Marbella #Málaga a 3 miembros de una trama criminal a la que se atribuye la detención ilegal de un hombre al que confundieron con otro objetivo en #Torremolinos, con la ayuda de una escala de #bomberos. pic.twitter.com/XGZWllyJEs — Subdelegación del Gobierno en Málaga (@GobiernoMalaga) May 19, 2022

