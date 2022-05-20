All boom and no bust for property sales in Alicante’s Marina Alta

By Linda Hall • 20 May 2022 • 14:10
PROPERTY TRANSACTIONS: Buoyant in Denia and throughout the Marina Alta
Photo credit: CC/Echiner
Last year’s sales were 50 per cent up on 2020, one of the Marina Alta’s highest year-on-year increases yet recorded.
There were 6,581 property transactions last year, compared to 4,402 in 2020 and 3,584 in the crisis year of 2011.
Analysts also pointed out that it was necessary to bear in mind that 2020 could not be regarded as normal, owing to lockdown and the anti-Covid restrictions which halted property deals that year.
