By Tamsin Brown • 20 May 2022 • 22:22

Art Bird: International group of artists showcases work at exhibition in Javea. Image: Javea Town Hall

The artists participating in the Art Bird exhibition work with a variety of artistic disciplines, including sculpture, painting, photography, digital art and printmaking.

Art Bird is an international group of artists who are based in Javea, Alicante. Their current exhibition will be both the Casa del Cable and the Isabel Bilbao Gallery until June 6.

The artists are incredibly varied in their approaches, styles and media. There will be sculptures by the Spanish Ester Niñirola and the Argentinean Guillermo Inchaurregui; photography from the international artists Sol Moracho, Gerardo Stübing, Alain Dutour, Bernard Thomas, Anton Laba and Olivia de Vidas; digital art from the Spanish artist Fuensanta Niñirola and printmaking from MaluRiaza and Yolanda Carbajales, also Spanish.

There are paintings by a total of sixteen artists: from Spain, Ximo Canet, Genoveva Regidor, Raquel Misdrial and Nicoletta Tomás; from Portugal, Alberto D’Assumpçao; from Argentina, Claudia Fernández Farjat, Mónica Lebedinsky, Liliana Infanzon, Ruben Morales and Silvia Goltzman; from France, Andrés M. Lambert, Françoise Denain, Dominique Prevots and Monique Thomas; from Germany, Maike Remane and Hans Dieter Zingraff; from Switzerland, Regula M. Bill; and from the United States, Suzanne Marie Lambert.

The works are abstract, figurative, geometric and conceptual creations that explore concepts such as balance and imbalance, order and chaos, deconstructions and ruptures, fragile limits, imaginary journeys and fantastic spaces.

Lines, stains, planes, proportions, harmonies and structures are used to create a singular language as an expression of freedom that invites the viewer to active contemplation.

