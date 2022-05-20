By Matthew Roscoe • 20 May 2022 • 17:06

BREAKING: Huge Russian missile strike destroys historical building in Lozova, Kharkiv. Image: @_A_Vit_/ Twitter

VIDEOS circulating online show the moment Russian missile strikes destroyed a building in the historical Ukrainian city of Lozova, Kharkiv Oblast.

Lozova, which is located in the Kharkiv Oblast region of eastern Ukraine, is the latest city to have been attacked by Russian forces, who are looking to regain a foothold in their battle for Kharkiv.

Footage of the blast shows a building in the city’s cultural centre completely destroyed by the strikes on Friday, May 20.

According to local media reports, at least seven people have been wounded as a result of this strike, including an 11-year-old child.

У рашистов всё как всегда: "удары высокоточным оружием" "исключительно по военным объектам". Лозовая, Харьковская область. Момент ракетного удара по Дворцу культуры (!) в центре города.

В результате ранены 7 человек, среди которых 11-летний ребенок. pic.twitter.com/kkJyMue0MY — Մιtαuskαs 🇱🇹🇺🇦 (@_A_Vit_) May 20, 2022

Ukrainian media said that Russian claims of only using ‘high-precision weapons’ to ‘exclusively strike on military targets’ are more propaganda from Putin’s army, following recent talks of a ‘wonder weapon’ – which President Zelensky likened to Nazi Germany-style propaganda.

The building hit has been identified as the Palace of Culture.

Firefighters and emergency service crews were spotted heading to the scene, which shows the building billowing with smoke and completely destroyed.

Vladimir Putin is apparently not happy with his country’s war efforts in Ukraine after failing to capture Ukraine’s second city of Kharkiv and watching on as the world mocked him for the sinking of the Russian flagship missile cruiser Moskva.

Subsequently, two of Putin’s senior commanders were fired for their poor performance in Ukraine, according to the British MoD.

Lieutenant General Serhiy Kisel, who commanded the elite 1st Guards Tank Army, was suspended for his failure to capture Kharkiv and Vice-Admiral Igor Osipov, who commanded Russia’s Black Sea Fleet, was also “likely suspended” following the sinking of the cruiser Moskva in April.

The Moskva was sunk by two Ukrainian missiles in the Black Sea, off the coast of Ukraine on Wednesday, April 13.

Thank you for taking the time to read this article, do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.