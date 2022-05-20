By Matthew Roscoe • 20 May 2022 • 17:06
BREAKING: Huge Russian missile strike destroys historical building in Lozova, Kharkiv. Image: @_A_Vit_/ Twitter
Lozova, which is located in the Kharkiv Oblast region of eastern Ukraine, is the latest city to have been attacked by Russian forces, who are looking to regain a foothold in their battle for Kharkiv.
Footage of the blast shows a building in the city’s cultural centre completely destroyed by the strikes on Friday, May 20.
According to local media reports, at least seven people have been wounded as a result of this strike, including an 11-year-old child.
У рашистов всё как всегда: "удары высокоточным оружием" "исключительно по военным объектам".
Лозовая, Харьковская область. Момент ракетного удара по Дворцу культуры (!) в центре города.В результате ранены 7 человек, среди которых 11-летний ребенок. pic.twitter.com/kkJyMue0MY
— Մιtαuskαs 🇱🇹🇺🇦 (@_A_Vit_) May 20, 2022
У рашистов всё как всегда: "удары высокоточным оружием" "исключительно по военным объектам".
Лозовая, Харьковская область. Момент ракетного удара по Дворцу культуры (!) в центре города.В результате ранены 7 человек, среди которых 11-летний ребенок. pic.twitter.com/kkJyMue0MY
— Մιtαuskαs 🇱🇹🇺🇦 (@_A_Vit_) May 20, 2022
Ukrainian media said that Russian claims of only using ‘high-precision weapons’ to ‘exclusively strike on military targets’ are more propaganda from Putin’s army, following recent talks of a ‘wonder weapon’ – which President Zelensky likened to Nazi Germany-style propaganda.
The building hit has been identified as the Palace of Culture.
Firefighters and emergency service crews were spotted heading to the scene, which shows the building billowing with smoke and completely destroyed.
Последствия ракетного удара. pic.twitter.com/ZQv3kRYzgb
— Сводки Новороссии (@myrevolutionrus) May 20, 2022
Последствия ракетного удара. pic.twitter.com/ZQv3kRYzgb
— Сводки Новороссии (@myrevolutionrus) May 20, 2022
Vladimir Putin is apparently not happy with his country’s war efforts in Ukraine after failing to capture Ukraine’s second city of Kharkiv and watching on as the world mocked him for the sinking of the Russian flagship missile cruiser Moskva.
Subsequently, two of Putin’s senior commanders were fired for their poor performance in Ukraine, according to the British MoD.
Lieutenant General Serhiy Kisel, who commanded the elite 1st Guards Tank Army, was suspended for his failure to capture Kharkiv and Vice-Admiral Igor Osipov, who commanded Russia’s Black Sea Fleet, was also “likely suspended” following the sinking of the cruiser Moskva in April.
The Moskva was sunk by two Ukrainian missiles in the Black Sea, off the coast of Ukraine on Wednesday, April 13.
Thank you for taking the time to read this article, do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.
Share this story
Subscribe to our Euro Weekly News alerts to get the latest stories into your inbox!
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you don’t already have one. Review our
Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Originally from the UK, Matthew is based on the Costa Blanca and is a web reporter for The Euro Weekly News covering international and Spanish national news. Got a news story you want to share? Then get in touch at [email protected]
Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you don’t already have one. Review our Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Downlaod our media pack in either English or Spanish.