By Peter McLaren-Kennedy • 20 May 2022 • 7:10
Breaking News: Eight new UK cities created in Queen’s honour
The cities announced on Friday, May 20, by the BBC, cover every nation as well as the Falkland Islands and the Isle of Man.
Those towns looking to be afforded the royal honour were required to show their cultural heritage and royal links, as well as how their local identity and communities was deserving of city status.
Being afforded city status is a bonus for local communities according to the Cabinet Office, with the status opening up new opportunities for those that live and work there.
The addition of the eight new cities takes the tally across the UK to 76, with 55 in England, eight in Scotland, seven in Wales and six in Northern Ireland.
Six new cities have been created in the UK, these being:
The first time the awards have been made in the overseas territories have gone to:
Some 40 towns submitted bids for city status, which is usually associated in the UK with having a cathedral, a university or large population. However, there are no set rules for the granting of status, with each one being awarded by the monarch on the advice of ministers.
Each new city will receive the award formally through a Letters Patent, which will be presented later in the year.
A competition run alongside the main one saw Southampton granted Lord Mayoralty status, joining the ranks of previous Jubilee competition winners including Chester, Exeter and Armagh.
Competition is said to have been strong with many towns deserving of city status, but only eight cities have been created in honour of the queen on her platinum jubilee.
