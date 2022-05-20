By Laura Kemp • 20 May 2022 • 14:48

Finding our puzzle solutions

We now have a QR code in our newspaper, in the usual Time Out section, that you can scan to find more daily puzzles and solutions to the previous week’s puzzles.

This code is easy to scan and can be found at the bottom of the Time Out page.

To scan the code, open the camera on your phone and point it at the QR code. The URL will appear on the screen and you can then tap this to be taken to the page on our website.

If you would like to access more puzzle solutions, go to https://euroweeklynews.com/entertainment/puzzles/puzzle-solutions/ which can also be found under the ‘Entertainment’ tab and then clicking ‘Solutions’.