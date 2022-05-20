Former MI6 spy claims Putin is constantly surrounded by doctors

By Chris King • 20 May 2022 • 0:11

Photo of Vladimir Putin. Source: Twitter @Maytechummia

Russian leader Vladimir Putin is constantly surrounded by doctors claimed a former MI6 intelligence officer



According to former British spy, Christopher Steele, Russian Vladimir Putin is under the constant supervision of doctors. He revealed this in an interview with Eddie Mairs on LBC News on Wednesday, May 18, although he did say that the exact nature of his illness is shrouded in mystery.

Mr Steele claimed that Putin seems unable to complete any substantial period of time in meetings without the intervention at some point of one of his doctors to administer treatment of some sort. The ex-intelligence officer for MI6 told Mr Mairs: “He’s constantly accompanied around the place by a team of doctors”.

“Meetings of the security council that are shown to supposedly last for a whole hour are actually broken up into several sections. He goes out and receives some kind of medical treatment between those sections”, continued Steele.

He explained: “And so clearly he is seriously ill, I mean how terminal or incurable it is, is not clear… we can’t be entirely sure. But it’s certainly having a very serious impact on the governance of Russia at the moment”.

“There’s increasing disarray in the Kremlin, and chaos in fact, that there’s no clear political leadership coming from Putin who is increasingly ill, and that in the military’s terms the structures of command and so on are not functioning as they should”, Steele added.

“Do you think the wheels are coming off?”, Eddie Mairs asked, to which Steele responded: “I do, yes.”

Valery Gerasimov, Putin’s chief of staff has not been heard from in some time, and rumours have circulated that maybe he had been injured. It has also been claimed that Aleksandr Dvornikov was no longer running the military operations on the Russian front.

Of these rumours, Mr Steele commented: “It looks increasingly febrile and increasingly unstable inside the Kremlin”. His said his belief was that the Russian leader had ‘painted himself into a corner’, leaving him unable to stop the conflict due to his desire to “solidify his legacy”.

Steele pointed out that: “The Russian Kremlin is a bit like a shark pool, they all swim around, and if they smell blood in the water or taste blood in the water they start fighting”.

Speaking of the possibility of Putin being replaced, Steele said: “The talk is that if anyone is going to replace Putin it’s going to be somebody more – well, not hardline, but more hardline than Putin. That isn’t necessarily good news”.

He added: “I think there are people who are pragmatic and who aren’t sort of entirely hitched to the war, and although they might not be ideal interlocutors for the West they still may be people who have political room for manoeuvre to come to some kind of deal, peace deal, with Ukrainians, and end this war”.

___________________________________________________________

Thank you for taking the time to read this article, do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.