By Laura Kemp • 20 May 2022 • 14:21

WATCH: Amazing moment good Samaritans help driver suffering medical episode. Image - Boynton Beach Police Department

A group of good Samaritans leapt into action to help a woman who was suffering a medical episode while on a busy road in Boynton Florida.

Boynton Police said on a Facebook post about the viral video: “If you watch any video in your feed today, make it this one. A group of Good Samaritans sprang into action on May 5 to help a woman who suffered a medical episode while driving on Woolbright Road.”

“As her car slowly entered the intersection at Congress Avenue, her co-worker raced across the street waving her arms to get the attention of other motorists. Her co-worker was in another car and saw her slumped over the steering wheel.”

“Several people got out of their cars and worked together to stop the moving car. One woman grabbed a dumbbell from her car and a man used it to smash the rear passenger’s side window.”

“Another man then climbed through the window to unlock the passenger’s side door. The car was then put in park and the Good Samaritans pushed it to a nearby 7-Eleven parking lot where a nurse who was on the phone with 911 provided medical attention until the fire department arrives.”

“We are sharing this video in hopes of learning the identities of all the strangers who came together to save this woman’s life. They are heroes and we want to bring them back together at the police department to recognize them and meet the woman they rescued.”

What an amazing act of kindness from strangers.