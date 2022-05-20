By Peter McLaren-Kennedy • 20 May 2022 • 15:59

Harry Maguire’s wife to be, enjoys her hen do in Marbella Source: Instagram @fernhawkins

Football star Harry Maguire’s wife to be has been enjoying her hen do in Marbella on the Costa del Sol, ahead of her marriage later this year.

According to the Daily Mail, Fern Hawkins was seen partying in a figure-hugging brown on Thursday, May 19. She was even serenaded by TOWIE star James Argent, and she and her friends danced the night away.

Maguire and Hawkins were married in a low-key registry office wedding in Crewe earlier in May, ahead of a luxury wedding planned for France later this year.

Amongst her friends, Jack Grealish’s girlfriend Sasha Attwood, who egged Argent on before hugging her and pushing her up on to the stage for a dance.

Also, at Olivia’s on Thursday night was Romana Bright, TOWIE star Lydia’s sister who used to date Argent on and off for years.

Details of the wedding were kept top secret even from the guests, as attendees were reportedly told the venue of Crewe Registry Office in a text earlier that day.

It’s reported that the pair are planning to take their vows again this summer in a romantic ceremony in France.

Harry and Fern met when they were teenagers and have been together for the last ten years.

The couple, who have been engaged since 2018, kept details of the ceremony from all but their closest family and friends.

A source close to the couple said: ‘It was a closely guarded secret to all but their closest family and friends.

‘They wanted to be officially married in the UK before they head to France. That will be a fairy-tale wedding day for Fern.”

Harry’s sister Daisy, 21, will reportedly be a bridesmaid at the more lavish ceremony, set to be held at a château in Burgundy, where they will renew their vows.

His brothers Joe, 30, and Laurence, 25, will also be in attendance along with his teammate Jordan Pickford, whose wife Megan Davison will reportedly be another bridesmaid.

The couple share two daughters, Lillie Saint, three, and Piper Rose, two.

As Harry Maguire’s wife to be enjoys her hen, she is said to be excited and looking forward to her wedding.

Thank you for taking the time to read this article, do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.