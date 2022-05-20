Help always needed for the Franciscan Men’s Shelter in Gandia (Valencia)

By Linda Hall • 20 May 2022 • 16:05
FRANCISCAN SHELTER: Giving4Giving provided help for the monthly electricity bill
Photo credit: Franciscan Shelter, Gandia
This centre receives no help from any authority and relies on donations from private individuals and charitable businesses.
“There are about 60 male residents who all need care and attention,” Hazel Layt told the Euro Weekly News.
“In the past, British volunteers used to make a lovely meal for them each Saturday but many have returned now to the UK,” she said.
“Others are getting older and might find it difficult to take anything on completely, but many hands make light work. If you could help an occasional Saturday the residents would have something to look forward to.”
Hazel explained that she lives in Albir but said that any reader who would like further information was welcome to contact her [email protected] address.
