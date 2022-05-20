Improved image for walkway adjoining the Poniente beach in Benidorm, Alicante

By Linda Hall • 20 May 2022 • 16:45

PONIENTE BEACH: Well-kept promenades are one of Benidorm’s principal assets Photo credit: Benidorm town hall

THE wooden walkway that runs parallel to the promenade on Benidorm’s Poniente beach is to be completely renewed.

“The synthetic wood substitute will be stable but removable, using top-quality and durable materials,” Benidorm’s mayor Toni Perez said.

A €1.6 million contract to renew the walkway’s 5,400-square metre area will soon be put out to tender, Perez announced.

“Benidorm’s well-kept promenades, used by thousands each day, are one of our principal assets,” he said.

“For that reason we are taking steps to improve the image of a zone that has a great emblematic value for us.”

