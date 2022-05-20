Improved image for walkway adjoining the Poniente beach in Benidorm, Alicante

By Linda Hall • 20 May 2022 • 16:45
PONIENTE BEACH: Well-kept promenades are one of Benidorm’s principal assets
Photo credit: Benidorm town hall
“The synthetic wood substitute will be stable but removable, using top-quality and durable materials,” Benidorm’s mayor Toni Perez said.
A €1.6 million contract to renew the walkway’s 5,400-square metre area will soon be put out to tender, Perez announced.
“Benidorm’s well-kept promenades, used by thousands each day, are one of our principal assets,” he said.
“For that reason we are taking steps to improve the image of a zone that has a great emblematic value for us.”
