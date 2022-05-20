By Peter McLaren-Kennedy • 20 May 2022 • 11:22
In the UK, claimants advised better on benefits than in work. Image: Gov.uk
Speaking to Sky’s Kay Burley, Safeguarding Minister Rachel Maclean, suggested people protect themselves from the cost of living crisis by working longer hours or moving to work at a better job.
But we spoke to a number of people to find out what they thought of the minister’s statement, following a report by the policing union that suggested this could lead to many people leaving the public sector.
Officer tells Home Sec she has no money left at the end of the month. “I love my job but if I can’t pay my mortgage and can’t pay the fuel. Accountant advised me to leave the police, work 22 hours a week & claim benefits, and I will be better off. How can that be right?” #PFEW22 pic.twitter.com/ZwdNwuuFk6
— Metropolitan Police Federation (@MPFed) May 17, 2022
A police officer we spoke to is on the lower rung of the pay scale for full time, qualified officers and this is what she told us her accountant said:
Current earnings £26,199.00
National Insurance £ 1,892.37
Tax £ 2,724.00
Nett £21,582.63 or £415.06 per week
On Universal Credit she could be entitled to £334.91 per week and if she supplements that by working 22 hours a week at minimum wage, she could see that figure rise to £543.91 a week. That would leave her over £125 a week better off.
If you then take into account child care, which currently averages out at around £53 a day in the UK, that could see her save a further £100 a week.
Staff we have spoken to in the NHS are facing a similar problem, with many of them earning less than the example of the policewoman.
David Cameron and George Osbourne made a good start on their mantra “making work pay”, however that seems to have been lost on the current government, with people saying once again that it is better to be on benefits than to work in the UK.
Originally from South Africa, Peter is based on the Costa Blanca and is a web reporter for the Euro Weekly News covering international and Spanish national news.
Got a news story you want to share? Then get in touch at [email protected]
