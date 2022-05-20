Javea workers protest the closure of seven bars

By Peter McLaren-Kennedy • 20 May 2022 • 8:09

Javea workers protest the closure of seven well-known bars Source: La Bámbula

More than 300 workers have taken to the streets to protest the closure of seven bars in Javea and on the Arenal, after they were closed by city officials.

The premises were shut by the council after complaints that the businesses were not licensed, however those affected say that the council have failed to act on their licence applications, with one claiming that he had been trying for 25 years to get approval.

Edgar Slama, one of the business owners, told Levante-EMV that more than a thousand premises in the city were unlicensed and that, he had been trying for more than 25 years to get a permit.

He said the problem is not with the businesses but with the City Council, whose officials have blocked applications without due cause.

The businesses affected are the hotel group (the Acqua and La Bámbula bars and the Achill nightclub) and four other businesses on the southern end of the Arenal beach.

No comment has been forthcoming from the Council amid the claims that city officials are to blame in the meantime Javea workers will continue to protest the closures.

