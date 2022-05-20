By Laura Kemp • 20 May 2022 • 13:49
Moving to Fuengirola: A guide to all you need to know
Situated in a privileged location, in the centre of the Costa del Sol coast, the town of Fuengirola is popular with tourists and expats moving to Spain due to its exciting nightlife, no shortage of things to do, history to explore and stunning sandy beaches.
So, you are thinking of moving to Fuengirola, but where do you go for all of that essential information on the types of property on offer, the best schools and the most popular restaurants?
To make moving to Fuengirola a bit easier, the Euro Weekly News has put together this handy guide to everything you need to know before heading over.
Contents
Fuengirola is located in the centre of the Costa del Sol coast, in between the popular areas of Marbella and Malaga.
The closest airport to Fuengirola is Malaga Airport which is just 15 miles away and easily accessible by train or bus from Malaga Airport. Malaga Airport has many domestic and international flights each day, making it a very accessible destination.
Fuengirola has a variety of property types to suit single people, couples, families and retirees and plenty of real estate agents to help you to find your new dream home.
A two-bedroom apartment in Fuengirola will cost from around €80,000 while a two bed townhouse in the Los Pacos area will cost from around €210,000.
A five-bedroom villa will cost from around €650 and can sell for up to €6 million for a high-spec luxury villa.
The areas with the lowest prices in Fuengirola are Los Pacos and Los Boliches, with an average price of €251,027 and €263,449 respectively.
One of the big draws of moving to the Costa del Sol is the incredible weather, so spend some time relaxing and exploring the many beaches in the area!
Visit the amazing zoo-immersion Bioparc in Fuengirola, where you will be immersed in nature, conservation and the environment of some of the most stunning animals in the world.
On Tuesdays and Saturdays, two very popular markets are held in Fuengirola selling clothes, accessories, things for the beach and fresh local produce – this is where local people stock up on their fruit and veg!
The charming old town of Fuengirola, with narrow streets and small white buildings adorned with colourful flowers, is beautiful to stroll around or grab a bit of tapas.
Mayan Monkey holds workshops throughout the day as well as chocolate-making classes. There is a museum as well as a chance to fill up on chocolate and ice cream!
This is the longest promenade on the Costa del Sol, with no shortage of bars and restaurants to visit, places to sit and people-watch or do some shopping.
This historic castle is great to visit during the day for incredible views of the coast, but the best time is when they hold live music events!
Outside of the castle, you will find the zip line that crosses over the Fuengirola river and lands on the beach! It’s a fun ride at 18 meters high and 140 meters long.
Here you will find a mixture of locals and visitors enjoying the authentic bars and tapas, as well as the Virgen Parroquial Church del Rosario, built in the mid-1800s.
Challenge your friends and family on this obstacle course in the sea, featuring slides, surf boards, trampolines and swings!
This well-known restaurant in Fuengirola serves up some of the best Italian food in the area including lasagne, pizza and delicious pasta using the best ingredients.
Open: 10am until 11pm, 10am until 11:30pm on Fridays and Saturdays, closed on Wednesdays
Address: Paseo Maritimo Rey de Espana 80, 29640
Book: 952 47 68 75
Price: €€-€€€
This family-run restaurant just off the promenade is popular with residents and visitors alike and offers a great menu of Spanish cuisine including tapas, croquettes, raciones and an a la carte menu.
Open: 12am until 12pm, 5:30pm until 12am on Mondays, closed on Sundays
Address: Calle Manuel Fernandez 1, 29640
Book: 952 66 43 11
This popular family restaurant opened in 1988 and serves Mediterranean cuisine using local seasonal produce.
Open: 1pm until 3pm and 7pm until 10pm, 7pm until 10pm on Mondays, Tuesdays and Wednesdays, closed on Thursdays
Address: Calle Palangreros 22 Centrico, 29640
Book: 952 58 69 57
If Indian cuisine is more your thing, Namaste Fusion comes highly recommended by residents and visitors and offers vegan, veggie and gluten-free options.
Open: 1pm until 4pm and 6pm until 11:30pm
Address: Calle General Rodrigo 4 Detras Del Hotel Stella Maris Cerca de de la Virgen Del Rocio, 29640
Book: 952 63 71 81
For meat lovers, Patagonia Steak House serves tender steaks cooked to your liking, with the Queen Steak coming highly recommended!
Open: 1pm until 11pm, closed on Tuesdays
Address: Calle Moncayo 20, 29640
Book: 664 48 63 54
There’s nothing better than enjoying food and drinks in a chiringuito, especially in the Costa del Sol! This colourful beach bar serves fresh, healthy food as well as mouth-watering cocktails and hammocks.
Open: 10:30am until 8pm
Address: Carvajal Beach, 29639, Benalmadena
Book: 951 663 596
Price: €€
Missing the classic fish, chips and mushy peas? Or steak pie and gravy? Crispy Cod is the go-to place for fresh fish in golden crispy batter and other British favourites.
Open: 12pm until 10:30pm, 12pm until 6pm on Sundays, closed on Mondays
Address: Calle Europa 5, local 2 Edificio Esmeralda, 29640
Book: 952 58 73 51
This restaurant is situated in the heart of Fuengirola Port, boasting beautiful views across the water and offers traditional German cuisine.
Open: 11am until 11pm
Address: Paseo Maritimo Rey de España, 40, Puerto Deportivo de Fuengirola, 29640,
Book: 952 47 28 64
This restaurant serves innovative and delicious Spanish and Mediterranean fusion dishes and is located on a quiet and calm area of the stunning beachfront.
Open: 1pm until 5pm and 8pm until 12am, closed on Tuesdays and Wednesdays
Address: Paseo Maritimo Rey de Espana 142 Edificio Romar local 3, 29640
Book: 952 63 73 80
This well-established restaurant has a wide variety of Mediterranean dishes and desserts and excellent service.
Open: 12pm until 3:45pm and 6pm until 10:30pm, 12pm until 10:30pm on Sundays, closed on Tuesdays
Address: Paseo Maritimo Rey de Espana 83 Los Boliches, 29640
Book: 952 19 93 09
When moving to a new location, making sure there are some great schools is essential, and you will be spoilt for choice with International schools in Fuengirola.
The Swedish School in Fuengirola accepts students from primary age to upper-secondary and accommodates 210 pupils. It offers a Swedish curriculum for each level of education and, although the academic year follows the Swedish one, they do take into account the Spanish holidays.
Located in Nueva Torrequebrada, Benalmadena International College teaches pupils from the age of 3-18 and is mostly attended by British pupils. An English curriculum is taught with IGCSEs, AS and A-Levels.
The British College is a bilingual school for all ages and is just 5 minutes walk from Torremuelle train station on the Fuengirola – Malaga line, which is much used by the older pupils.
Having access to quality healthcare is essential when moving to a new home and Fuengirola has an impressive public health service and several private healthcare options.
This is the public, government-run health centre in Fuengirola.
This private hospital is globally recognised and has 24-hour emergency service.
The English Dental Practice provides patient-orientated, first-class dental care, offering a complete range of high-quality dental treatments.
Moving somewhere new is exciting but it’s very important to know the contact information for the emergency services.
That´s why we have included information on important contacts when moving to Fuengirola.
Emergency services, including health, fire and police: 112
National police: 091
Local police: 092
