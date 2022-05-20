By Laura Kemp • 20 May 2022 • 13:49

Moving to Fuengirola: A guide to all you need to know

Known for its stunning sandy beaches, the town of Fuengirola is incredibly popular for expats moving to Spain due to its mild climate, buzzing nightlife, abundance of restaurants and proximity to other areas along the Costa del Sol.

Situated in a privileged location, in the centre of the Costa del Sol coast, the town of Fuengirola is popular with tourists and expats moving to Spain due to its exciting nightlife, no shortage of things to do, history to explore and stunning sandy beaches.

So, you are thinking of moving to Fuengirola, but where do you go for all of that essential information on the types of property on offer, the best schools and the most popular restaurants?

To make moving to Fuengirola a bit easier, the Euro Weekly News has put together this handy guide to everything you need to know before heading over.

Contents

Where is Fuengirola?

Property in Fuengirola

Things to do in Fuengirola

Best restaurants in Fuengirola

Schools in Fuengirola

Healthcare in Fuengirola

Contact information

Where is Fuengirola?

Fuengirola is located in the centre of the Costa del Sol coast, in between the popular areas of Marbella and Malaga.

The closest airport to Fuengirola is Malaga Airport which is just 15 miles away and easily accessible by train or bus from Malaga Airport. Malaga Airport has many domestic and international flights each day, making it a very accessible destination.

Property in Fuengirola

Fuengirola has a variety of property types to suit single people, couples, families and retirees and plenty of real estate agents to help you to find your new dream home.

A two-bedroom apartment in Fuengirola will cost from around €80,000 while a two bed townhouse in the Los Pacos area will cost from around €210,000.

A five-bedroom villa will cost from around €650 and can sell for up to €6 million for a high-spec luxury villa.

The areas with the lowest prices in Fuengirola are Los Pacos and Los Boliches, with an average price of €251,027 and €263,449 respectively.

Things to do in Fuengirola

Take advantage of the beautiful weather on the stunning beaches

One of the big draws of moving to the Costa del Sol is the incredible weather, so spend some time relaxing and exploring the many beaches in the area!

Get back to nature and visit the Bioparc

Visit the amazing zoo-immersion Bioparc in Fuengirola, where you will be immersed in nature, conservation and the environment of some of the most stunning animals in the world.

Explore the local street market

On Tuesdays and Saturdays, two very popular markets are held in Fuengirola selling clothes, accessories, things for the beach and fresh local produce – this is where local people stock up on their fruit and veg!

Wander the beautiful streets of Fuengirola old town

The charming old town of Fuengirola, with narrow streets and small white buildings adorned with colourful flowers, is beautiful to stroll around or grab a bit of tapas.

Indulge in chocolate at Mayan Monkey Mijas

Mayan Monkey holds workshops throughout the day as well as chocolate-making classes. There is a museum as well as a chance to fill up on chocolate and ice cream!

Stroll along the never-ending Paseo Maritimo Promenade

This is the longest promenade on the Costa del Sol, with no shortage of bars and restaurants to visit, places to sit and people-watch or do some shopping.

Watch a concert at the Castle of Sohail

This historic castle is great to visit during the day for incredible views of the coast, but the best time is when they hold live music events!

Zipline over the Fuengirola River

Outside of the castle, you will find the zip line that crosses over the Fuengirola river and lands on the beach! It’s a fun ride at 18 meters high and 140 meters long.

Discover the buzzing and authentic bars of Plaza Constitucion

Here you will find a mixture of locals and visitors enjoying the authentic bars and tapas, as well as the Virgen Parroquial Church del Rosario, built in the mid-1800s.

Have fun at Costa Water Park

Challenge your friends and family on this obstacle course in the sea, featuring slides, surf boards, trampolines and swings!

Best restaurants in Fuengirola

Primavera

This well-known restaurant in Fuengirola serves up some of the best Italian food in the area including lasagne, pizza and delicious pasta using the best ingredients.

Open: 10am until 11pm, 10am until 11:30pm on Fridays and Saturdays, closed on Wednesdays

Address: Paseo Maritimo Rey de Espana 80, 29640

Book: 952 47 68 75

Price: €€-€€€

El Rio

This family-run restaurant just off the promenade is popular with residents and visitors alike and offers a great menu of Spanish cuisine including tapas, croquettes, raciones and an a la carte menu.

Open: 12am until 12pm, 5:30pm until 12am on Mondays, closed on Sundays

Address: Calle Manuel Fernandez 1, 29640

Book: 952 66 43 11

Price: €€-€€€

Restaurante Palangreros

This popular family restaurant opened in 1988 and serves Mediterranean cuisine using local seasonal produce.

Open: 1pm until 3pm and 7pm until 10pm, 7pm until 10pm on Mondays, Tuesdays and Wednesdays, closed on Thursdays

Address: Calle Palangreros 22 Centrico, 29640

Book: 952 58 69 57

Price: €€-€€€

Namaste Fusion

If Indian cuisine is more your thing, Namaste Fusion comes highly recommended by residents and visitors and offers vegan, veggie and gluten-free options.

Open: 1pm until 4pm and 6pm until 11:30pm

Address: Calle General Rodrigo 4 Detras Del Hotel Stella Maris Cerca de de la Virgen Del Rocio, 29640

Book: 952 63 71 81

Price: €€-€€€

Patagonia Steak House

For meat lovers, Patagonia Steak House serves tender steaks cooked to your liking, with the Queen Steak coming highly recommended!

Open: 1pm until 11pm, closed on Tuesdays

Address: Calle Moncayo 20, 29640

Book: 664 48 63 54

Price: €€-€€€

Chiringuito La Cubana

There’s nothing better than enjoying food and drinks in a chiringuito, especially in the Costa del Sol! This colourful beach bar serves fresh, healthy food as well as mouth-watering cocktails and hammocks.

Open: 10:30am until 8pm

Address: Carvajal Beach, 29639, Benalmadena

Book: 951 663 596

Price: €€

Crispy Cod

Missing the classic fish, chips and mushy peas? Or steak pie and gravy? Crispy Cod is the go-to place for fresh fish in golden crispy batter and other British favourites.

Open: 12pm until 10:30pm, 12pm until 6pm on Sundays, closed on Mondays

Address: Calle Europa 5, local 2 Edificio Esmeralda, 29640

Book: 952 58 73 51

Price: €€-€€€

Ku’Damm Berlin

This restaurant is situated in the heart of Fuengirola Port, boasting beautiful views across the water and offers traditional German cuisine.

Open: 11am until 11pm

Address: Paseo Maritimo Rey de España, 40, Puerto Deportivo de Fuengirola, 29640,

Book: 952 47 28 64

Price: €€

Restaurante Las Tablas del Rey

This restaurant serves innovative and delicious Spanish and Mediterranean fusion dishes and is located on a quiet and calm area of the stunning beachfront.

Open: 1pm until 5pm and 8pm until 12am, closed on Tuesdays and Wednesdays

Address: Paseo Maritimo Rey de Espana 142 Edificio Romar local 3, 29640

Book: 952 63 73 80

Price: €€-€€€

Restaurante Dominique’s Fuengirola

This well-established restaurant has a wide variety of Mediterranean dishes and desserts and excellent service.

Open: 12pm until 3:45pm and 6pm until 10:30pm, 12pm until 10:30pm on Sundays, closed on Tuesdays

Address: Paseo Maritimo Rey de Espana 83 Los Boliches, 29640

Book: 952 19 93 09

Price: €€-€€€

Schools in Fuengirola

When moving to a new location, making sure there are some great schools is essential, and you will be spoilt for choice with International schools in Fuengirola.

The Swedish School in Fuengirola accepts students from primary age to upper-secondary and accommodates 210 pupils. It offers a Swedish curriculum for each level of education and, although the academic year follows the Swedish one, they do take into account the Spanish holidays.

Located in Nueva Torrequebrada, Benalmadena International College teaches pupils from the age of 3-18 and is mostly attended by British pupils. An English curriculum is taught with IGCSEs, AS and A-Levels.

The British College is a bilingual school for all ages and is just 5 minutes walk from Torremuelle train station on the Fuengirola – Malaga line, which is much used by the older pupils.

Healthcare in Fuengirola

Having access to quality healthcare is essential when moving to a new home and Fuengirola has an impressive public health service and several private healthcare options.

Doctors

Centro de Salud Fuengirola-Oeste

This is the public, government-run health centre in Fuengirola.

Hospitals

Vitas Xanhit International Hospital

This private hospital is globally recognised and has 24-hour emergency service.

Dentists

English Dental Practice

The English Dental Practice provides patient-orientated, first-class dental care, offering a complete range of high-quality dental treatments.

Important contacts

Moving somewhere new is exciting but it’s very important to know the contact information for the emergency services.

That´s why we have included information on important contacts when moving to Fuengirola.

Emergency services, including health, fire and police: 112

National police: 091

Local police: 092