By Peter McLaren-Kennedy • 20 May 2022 • 13:46
Police officer charged after stun gun sets biker on fire
Source: CC/Bill Koplitz
The Florida Deputy will face misdemeanour charges for the incident, which happened on February 27, according to ABC News.
Osceola County Sheriff Marcos López speaking to journalists on May 19 that the deputy is being charged with culpable negligence, while the biker faces charges of reckless driving, fleeing law enforcement and resisting arrest.
The biker was recorded weaving through traffic by a police helicopter before stopping for gas in neighbouring Orange Country. Deputies followed the biker out of their jurisdiction believing that he had been part of a group of bikers brandishing guns at people, according to the sheriff.
He explained that the biker’s motorcycle was knocked over during the arrest, spilling fuel. While the biker was on the ground, a deputy activated his stun gun, setting the petrol soaked biker alight.
The charges follow the conclusion by state marshals that the stun gun caused the fire, leaving burns on 76 per cent of the biker’s body.
The biker was not found to be carrying a gun in what his Lawyers have called: “A grossly excessive, unwarranted, and horrific abuse of police conduct and authority.”
The news that the police officer is to be charged is in line with agency policy that forbids the use of stun guns on suspects around flammable substances.
Thank you for taking the time to read this article, do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.
Share this story
Subscribe to our Euro Weekly News alerts to get the latest stories into your inbox!
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you don’t already have one. Review our
Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Originally from South Africa, Peter is based on the Costa Blanca and is a web reporter for the Euro Weekly News covering international and Spanish national news.
Got a news story you want to share? Then get in touch at [email protected]
Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you don’t already have one. Review our Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Downlaod our media pack in either English or Spanish.