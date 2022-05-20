By Matthew Roscoe • 20 May 2022 • 11:07

President Zelensky: "Ukraine losing billions a month, we need sufficient financial support". Image: Ukraine Gov

UKRAINE’S president has stated that the country is losing $5 billion (€4.7 billion) a month and they needed financial support from nations around the world, not just for Ukraine, but for “their own security”.

DURING his nightly address, Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelensky thanked the US for approving a new $40 billion (€37.8 billion) package of support for Ukraine and democracy in our region” but claimed that the country needed more “quick and sufficient financial support.”

“Today, this package was passed by the US Senate. It is a manifestation of strong leadership and a necessary contribution to our common defence of freedom,” he said on Friday, May 20.

“A meeting of finance ministers, heads of G7 central banks and representatives of international donors also took place in Germany.

“I always say frankly: the monthly budget deficit in Ukraine now is $5 billion (€4.7 billion). And to endure the war for freedom, we need quick and sufficient financial support.

“And it’s not just expenditures or a gift from partners. This is their contribution to their own security,” he said.

He added: “Because the defence of Ukraine also means their defence from new wars and crises that Russia may provoke. If it succeeds in the war against Ukraine.

“That is why we must all work together to ensure that there is no success for Russia in its aggression against our state. Neither military, nor economic, nor any other.”

Earlier on Friday, May 20, the Ukrainian army stated that they were still concerned about a potential threat from Russian ally Belarus.

General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, Alexander Štupun, said on Friday, May 20, that although there have been “no significant changes in the position of the armed forces units of the Republic of Belarus, the threat of missile strikes from the territory of the Republic of Belarus remains.”

Speaking about further aid for Ukraine – 44-year-old Zelensky – who recently launched a new global crowdfunding platform to raise money ‘to help Kyiv win the war with Russia’ and ‘rebuild the country’s infrastructure’ – said he had spoken to other world leaders about his country’s economical worries.

“I spoke today with European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen. I personally thanked her for the macro-financial assistance in the amount of 9 billion euros, this package was proposed the day before.

I also spoke with British Prime Minister Boris Johnson. On economic issues, in particular on the export of our agricultural products and fuel imports. And also about the situation in the areas of hostilities and the evacuation of our heroes from Azovstal.

“I am doing my best to keep the most influential international forces informed and, as much as possible, involved in rescuing our military,” he said.

Thank you for taking the time to read this article, do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.