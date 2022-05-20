By Matthew Roscoe • 20 May 2022 • 15:40

BREAKING: Putin says 'war' is being waged against Russia with 'real aggression'. Image: @smotri_media/ Twitter

RUSSIAN President Vladimir Putin spoke to his Security Council in Russia on Friday, May 20 and addressed the ‘real war’ which is being waged against his country online.

According to Putin, ‘a full-scale war is being waged against Russia online,’ and claimed that since the start of the ‘special military operation’ in Ukraine, “real aggression” has been unleashed against Russia.

“The number of cyberattacks on the Russian information infrastructure has been constantly growing in recent years,” he said.

“Since the start of a special military operation in the Donbas region, in Ukraine, the challenges in this area have become even more acute and serious, more ambitious. In fact, real aggression has been unleashed against Russia – war in the information space,” he said.

Putin addressed the number of cyberattacks, including complex ones, that have been launched against his country on multiple occasions and accused other nations of perpetrating those attacks.

“According to specialists, experts, lone hackers, of course, cannot do this. Attacks are carried out from different states, and at the same time, they are clearly coordinated. In fact, these are the actions of state structures,” he said.

He added: “Purposeful attempts are being made to disable the Internet resources of Russia’s critical infrastructure. First of all, the media, financial institutions, mass socially significant portals and networks were under attack. Serious attacks were carried out on the official websites of the authorities.”

The Russian leader – whose defence minister revealed Russia is going to create 12 new military units on the western border due to NATO threats – said that large Russian companies have been constantly targeted by hackers.

“In most cases, the following attack tactics are used: Access to Russian Internet resources is blocked, information becomes inaccessible or replaced with fakes – fakes. At the same time, the most modern algorithms and combined technologies are used,” the president said.

However, the 69-year-old said that no one or no country has achieved their goals of hacking his country.

“It can already be said today that the cyber aggression against us, as well as the sanctions attack on Russia in general, failed. In general, we were ready for this attack, and this is the result of the systematic work that has been carried out over the past years,” Putin said.

Putin said that Russia needed to develop a state system to protect the country’s information and gave relevant instructions to his Security Council.

“I consider it expedient to consider the issue of creating a state information protection system. I also expect specific proposals from you on what additional steps should be taken to ensure the stable operation of the information infrastructure in government and public administration,” he said.

⚡️The war is unleashed against Russia in information space, – Putin pic.twitter.com/7MRV53W6xb — Flash (@Flash43191300) May 20, 2022

According to British intelligence, Vladimir Putin is not happy with his country’s war efforts in Ukraine after failing to capture Ukraine’s second city of Kharkiv and watching on as the world mocked him for the sinking of the Russian flagship missile cruiser Moskva.

Subsequently, two of Putin’s senior commanders were fired for their poor performance in Ukraine, according to the British MoD.

Lieutenant General Serhiy Kisel, who commanded the elite 1st Guards Tank Army, was suspended for his failure to capture Kharkiv and Vice-Admiral Igor Osipov, who commanded Russia’s Black Sea Fleet, was also “likely suspended” following the sinking of the cruiser Moskva in April.

The Moskva was sunk by two Ukrainian missiles in the Black Sea, off the coast of Ukraine on Wednesday, April 13.

