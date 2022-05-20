By Peter McLaren-Kennedy • 20 May 2022 • 9:27

Record number of UK billionaires make Sunday Times Rich List Source: CC/ TheAsianAwards

The Sunday Times Rich List for 2022 was released today Friday, May 20 with a record number of UK billionaires making the list.

The list will anger many, with the cost of living crisis putting many British citizens on the bread line, as they struggle to cope with rising prices, high energy bills, wages and pensions that haven’t kept pace.

A record number of billionaires are in the UK, including the man tasked with managing an economy that is stagnating and suffering its highest rate of inflation in more than 35 years. Rishi Sunak, Chancellor of the Exchequer and his wide Akshata Murty with their fortune of

Topping the list are the London-based Hinduja brothers, Sri and Gopi, whose family is the richest people in the UK with a £28bn fortune. That is up a staggering £11 billion on last year.

That is the biggest fortune recorded in the 34 years of publication of the Rich List.

The average wealth of those on the rich list rose an inflation busting eight per cent last year.

The top 20 on the UK Billionaires list

Sri and Gopi Hinduja and family – £28.47 billion

Sir James Dyson and family – £23 billion

David and Simon Reuben and family – £22.26 billion

Sir Leonard Blavatnik – £20 billion

Guillaume Pousaz – £19.26 billion

Lakshmi Mittal and family – £17 billion

Christoph Henkel and family – £15 billion

Guy, George, Alannah and Galen Weston and family – £13.5 billion

Kirsten and Jorn Rausing – £12 billion

Charlene de Carvalho-Heineken and Michel de Carvalho – £11.42 billion

Michael Platt – £10 billion

Alisher Usmanov – £10 billion

The Duke of Westminster and the Grosvenor family – £9.73 billion

Barnaby and Merlin Swire and family – £9.6 billion

Marit, Lisbet, Sigrid and Hans Rausing – £9.49 billion

Anil Agarwal – £9.2 billion

Denise, John and Peter Coates – £8.64 billion

John Fredriksen and family – £8.31 billion

Mikhail Fridman – £8.22 billion

Moshe Kantor – £8 billion

Dropping down the list are the Russian oligarchs, many of whom have had to offload assets as sanctions bite, including Roman Abramovich, who slid twenty places out of the top ten.

For some, the announcement that the UK has a record number of billionaires will be signs of a strong economy, while others will see the list as a further sign of a growing divide between the rich and the poor.

