By Peter McLaren-Kennedy • 20 May 2022 • 10:03

Rihanna announces birth of first baby, Ed Sheeran his second

Singer, actress and designer, Rihanna, has announced the birth of her first child on the same day that Ed Sheeran announced the arrival of his second.

The star, who has more than 129 million followers on Instagram, posted many pictures of herself during her pregnancy, setting a number of style trends.

She had said at the time of announcing her pregnancy that she wanted to have four or more children, telling Vogue that: “I’ll have kids — three or four of ’em,” she said, adding “the only thing that matters is happiness, that’s the only healthy relationship between a parent and a child. That’s the only thing that can raise a child truly, is love.”

Rihanna and artist partner A$AP Rocky have yet to share the little name or actual birthdate.

Announcing the news on Instagram, Sheeran and his wife Cherry Seaborn posted a picture of baby socks, adding: “Want to let you all know we’ve had another beautiful baby girl.

“We are both so in love with her.”

Sheeran, who is protective over his private life, confirmed that the couple were husband and wife in 2019 but did not share further details.

They welcomed their first daughter, Lyra Antarctica Seaborn Sheeran in August 2020.

Congratulations have poured in for both Rihanna and Sheeran, two proud parents that have welcome baby girls into the world.

