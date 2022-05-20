BREAKING UPDATE: Sainsbury’s in Longbridge evacuated after shoppers ‘collapse with breathing problems’

By Matthew Roscoe • 20 May 2022 • 13:05

A SUPERMARKET in the UK has been evacuated after multiple shoppers collapsed with breathing problems, according to police.

UPDATE 1.05 pm (May 20) – Unconfirmed reports from people at the scene have suggested that someone had ‘let off some type of gas in the shop’, which led to shoppers collapsing with breathing problems at the Sainsbury’s in Longbridge on Friday, May 20.

Photos circulating social media show a heavy police presence with a number of ambulance and fire crews.

Major emergency services response at Sainsbury's in Longbridge. Not just a fire drill but evacuation of the buildings adjacent to this building went ahead. Not sure what happened specifically #longbridge #evacuation #sainsburys pic.twitter.com/R50lxiuAvR — Stephen Bridgwater (@stebridgwater35) May 20, 2022

A spokesperson from WMFS said: “Shortly before 10 am on Friday 20 May we were alerted to an incident at the Sainsbury’s supermarket on High Street, Longbridge, Birmingham. A number of people had reported feeling unwell, with apparent breathing difficulties.

“Two fire engines and one of our 4×4 Brigade Response vehicles responded, from Northfield and Kings Norton fire stations, together with a number of officers and colleagues from the police and ambulance services.

“The store had been evacuated before we arrived. A 50-metre cordon was put in place around the store. Other premises within the cordon were also evacuated.”

Birmingham Live also reported that two forensic officers entered the Sainsbury’s because there was ‘a group of casualties.’

An onlooker told the news outlet: “The police said there’s been an escape of gas. “There’s police everywhere, you cannot get through. It’s all closed off so it seems quite serious.”

Another person said: “People were on the floor gasping for breath.”

ORIGINAL 12.52 pm (May 20) – Emergency services rushed to the Sainsbury’s in Longbridge near Birmingham on Friday, May 20 after several people suddenly developed problems with their breathing.

Police were called to the scene at around 10 am and the incident is ongoing as they continue to investigate the cause of the issue.

Officers from West Midlands Police evacuated the store and people from other buildings in the area were told to leave.

A spokeswoman from West Midlands Police said: “We are currently dealing with an incident at Sainsbury’s in Longbridge Lane, Longbridge. We were alerted at about 10am to reports that seven people were suffering breathing problems.

“Officers attended and the store has been evacuated and people are also being cleared from other buildings in the area. The six patients are being treated by paramedics at the scene.

“We have specialist officers working with colleagues across the emergency services to establish exactly what has happened. A cordon has been put in place and we’d advise people to stay away from the area.”

We are currently dealing with an incident at Sainsbury's supermarket in Longbridge Lane, #Longbridge. We were alerted at 10am to reports that six people were suffering breathing problems. Officers attended and the store has been evacuated. Read more ➡️ https://t.co/fcuictcZ3b pic.twitter.com/eGhodQE7V9 — Birmingham Police (@BrumPolice) May 20, 2022

West Midlands Ambulance Service said: “We’re currently in attendance at an incident at Sainsbury’s in Longbridge Lane, Longbridge following a call at 9.53 am.

“A number of ambulances & specialist resources are on scene treating seven patients who were feeling unwell with minor respiratory problems.

“The public are advised to avoid the area whilst emergency services deal with the incident”.

This is a breaking news story, we will continue to update you with further information when it is made available.

Thank you for taking the time to read this article, do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.