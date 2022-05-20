By Tamsin Brown • 20 May 2022 • 18:07

Stay in shape and have fun with modern jive classes in Javea.

Dance is a great way to make new friends, keep fit and enjoy yourself, so why not give modern jive a go? The simple footwork and an easy-to-follow rhythm make it ideal for beginners.

Modern jive has influences from swing, lindy hop, rock and roll, salsa and other styles of dance, but footwork is simpler, making it an ideal place to start for those wanting to try their hand at dancing for the first time.

Those who have stage fright but still wish to perform are encouraged to try out modern jive/CEROC and discover their hidden talents. Classes have re-started in the beautiful coastal town of Javea, Alicante, and are held every Thursday at 8pm at Isla Bonita/Javea Karting with dance experts Martin and Carol.

Classes are at beginner/ intermediate levels. For more information, call Martin on 96 588 2119, or you can just turn up on the day. So, dig out your dancing shoes and give it a go!

