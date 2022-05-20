Award-winning singer reveals she’s ‘quitting vaping’ after urgent tonsil surgery

By Matthew Roscoe • 20 May 2022 • 8:10

Image: @DojaCat/ Twitter

A RAPPER from the US has revealed that she had to have emergency tonsil surgery to remove an abscess and now she will be ‘quitting vaping for a while’ and will hopefully not ‘crave it anymore after that.’

Rapper Doja Cat, who began releasing music on SoundCloud as a teenager, took to Twitter to tell her fans that she might not be singing for a while after receiving tonsil surgery and revealed that following a night of drinking and vaping, she might not be doing the latter for a while.

The 26-year-old recently scooped two awards at the 2022 Billboard Music Awards and during the night was seen drinking and vaping, which she revealed exacerbated an infection in her tonsils.

She shared her experience in several tweets on Thursday, May 19: “Dr. just had to cut into my left tonsil. I had an abscess in it. My whole throat is f**ked so I might have some bad news for yall coming soon.

“My tonsils got infected before the BBMAs and I was taking f**kin antibiotics but forgot that I was taking them and then I drank wine and was vaping all day long.”

“Then I started getting a nasty ass growth on my tonsil so they had to do surgery on it today,” the singer continued.

“He poked up in there with a needle twice and then sucked all the juice out and then he took a sharp thing and cut it in two places and squeezed all the goop out in there.”

She told her fans: “I cried and it hurt a lot but I’m ok.”

dr. just had to cut into my left tonsil. i had an abscess in it. my whole throat is fucked so i might have some bad news for yall coming soon. — goggels ;o (@DojaCat) May 19, 2022

In 2018, Doja Cat earned viral success as an internet meme with her single “Mooo!“, a novelty song in which she makes satirical claims about being a cow. Since then, she reached the top 10 of the US Billboard 200 and spawned the single “Say So“, which topped the Billboard Hot 100 chart following the release of a remix featuring Nicki Minaj.

