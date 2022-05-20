By Matthew Roscoe • 20 May 2022 • 10:34

Ukraine destroys more APCs as Russian combat losses revealed as of May 20. Image: Ukraine MoD

ON Friday, May, 20, Ukraine’s Ministry of Defence published updated figures of combat losses inflicted on Russian forces since the beginning of the war.

Another 27 Russian forces Armoured Personnel Carriers (APCs) were destroyed by Ukrainian forces on Thursday, May 19, according to Ukraine’s military update on Russia’s combat losses since February 24.

Around 200 more soldiers from Russia were killed by Ukrainian forces, which saw the number of Russian soldiers that have lost their lives fighting in the conflict rise to around 28,700, according to Ukraine’s MoD.

Nine more tanks were also destroyed and five more vehicles and fuel tanks.

The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine revealed that Putin’s army had suffered the greatest losses on Thursday, May 19 in the Bakhmutsky direction.

❗️Загальні бойові втрати противника з 24.02 по 20.05 / The total combat losses of the enemy from 24.02 to 20.05 ➡️ https://t.co/FDGXoDQNra pic.twitter.com/VP5KUaEmzt — Defence of Ukraine (@DefenceU) May 20, 2022

A detailed breakdown of the 86th day of the war also shows that the loss of the 27 Russian APCs now means Ukraine has destroyed 3090 in total since the beginning of the conflict, while the destruction of nine more tanks means that Russia has lost 1263 in total.

On Tuesday, May 17, around 400 more soldiers from Russia were killed by Ukrainian forces, marking one of the most devastating days for combat losses experienced by President Putin’s army in Ukraine.

On Wednesday, May 18, around 200 Russian soldiers were killed, while 20 APCs were wiped out.

