A week devoted to healthy living and habits in Adra, Almeria

By Linda Hall • 21 May 2022 • 19:26
: HEALTH WEEK: Adra town hall committed to promoting healthy habits
Photo credit: Adra town hall
The wide range of activities and workshops, organised by the local health centre and the Red Cross for local residents and visitors of all ages, finishes on May 31 with the sixth edition of the World No-Tobacco Day Race.
“The town hall wishes to continue reinforcing our commitment to health,” said Adra mayor Manuel Cortes as he presented the programme accompanied by Health councillor Patricia Berenguel and Nursing Coordinator Manuel Sanchez.
Originally from the UK, Linda is based in Valenca and is a reporter for The Euro Weekly News covering local news. Got a news story you want to share?
Then get in touch at [email protected]
