A week devoted to healthy living and habits in Adra, Almeria

By Linda Hall • 21 May 2022 • 19:26

: HEALTH WEEK: Adra town hall committed to promoting healthy habits Photo credit: Adra town hall

ADRA launched the second edition of its Semana de la Salud (Health Week) which continues until May 31.

The wide range of activities and workshops, organised by the local health centre and the Red Cross for local residents and visitors of all ages, finishes on May 31 with the sixth edition of the World No-Tobacco Day Race.

“The town hall wishes to continue reinforcing our commitment to health,” said Adra mayor Manuel Cortes as he presented the programme accompanied by Health councillor Patricia Berenguel and Nursing Coordinator Manuel Sanchez.

Thank you for taking the time to read this article, do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.