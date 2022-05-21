By Tamsin Brown • 21 May 2022 • 22:02

Annual Management vs. Chairman match at Javea Green Bowls Club. Image: JGBC

The Javea Green Bowls Club recently hosted its annual Management vs. Chairman match after it was postponed earlier this year. It was a huge success, with fantastic levels of participation.

The annual Management vs. Chairman match at the Javea Green Bowls Club was originally scheduled for March, but it was yet another victim of the poor weather conditions that were prevailing at the time.

Fast forward to six weeks later and everyone is now enjoying the glorious sunshine that brought them all to Spain in the first place. In the end, a total of 52 JGCB members gathered for an informal, friendly yet competitive “must-win” game of bowls.

The Management and Chairman teams are selected quite randomly, yet the result was a close 4-3 victory to the team representing the Management, with a shot difference of 114 – 94.

At the post-match “free” lunch (which explains why they got 52 members playing!), the JGCB president, Joe Schulein, presented the trophy to Keith Hamilton, as shown in the photo. Joe also thanked Trefor Evans, the new match secretary, for his organisation of a great morning, and Glenn Tullett from Lumon Currency Exchange for sponsoring the event.

