By Tamsin Brown • 21 May 2022 • 18:50

Benidorm Town Hall offers two summer diving courses for young people. Image: Summitandbeach, CC BY-SA 4.0 , via Wikimedia Commons

For another year, the Town Hall of Benidorm, Alicante, has organised two summer diving courses that will allow young people to develop an exciting new skill.

The Youth Department of the Town Hall of Benidorm will be organising two diving courses of different levels for this summer, after the success of previous editions. The course will take place during the month of August.

The first course, to take place on the afternoon of August 6 or 14, will be introductory and will cost €50. Learners will be given a general introduction and instructions on diving with autonomous equipment and safety rules.

Then the equipment will be distributed and the students will go to the school boat with the instructors so that they can go for a 30-minute dive off Benidorm Island. They will carry out various different activities at a depth of six metres.

The second course, the Open Water Diver course, will take place from August 17 to 20 in the afternoons and has a price of €270. There will be a theoretical part and a practical part in confined waters and four dives of 30 minutes in open water. The students will obtain the Open Water Diver qualification, valid anywhere in the world.

For more information, please contact the Youth Information Centre in Benidorm. Anyone over the age of ten can register.

Thank you for taking the time to read this article, do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.