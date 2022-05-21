By Chris King • 21 May 2022 • 22:14

Image of Guardia Civil GEAS divers. Credit: Tw[email protected]

Police divers have recovered the body of a missing six-year-old boy from the sea in the Valencian town of Canet d’en Berenguer.

Members of the Special Group of Underwater Activities of the Guardia Civil (GEAS), have this evening, Saturday, May 21, located the lifeless body of a 6-year-old boy who had disappeared earlier in the day.

According to Europa Press, and confirmed on Twitter by 112 emergency services, the child had been reported missing by his relatives on the beach of the Valencian town of Canet d’en Berenguer.

112 emergencies immediately mobilised firefighters, the Red Cross, and patrols from the Guardia Civil to the location. On arrival, they initiated a search operation for the youngster, who had apparently gone missing after last being seen playing in a sandbank.

The search teams were joined by a boat and rescue helicopter from Maritime Rescue, along with a Red Cross boat, a SAMU ambulance with medics, and a boat and divers from the Guardia Civil’s specialised underwater unit, according to abc.es.

As reported on social media, two crews from the Valencia Provincial Firefighters Consortium were involved in the search, as well as the Special Height Rescue Group (GERA).

A team of psychologists was called to the location to care for the child’s relatives after his body was recovered from the water.

