Britain’s royals open their homes to Ukrainian refugees in secret

By Peter McLaren-Kennedy • 21 May 2022 • 9:47

Britain’s royals open their homes to Ukrainian refugees Image: www.princeofwales.gov.uk.

Members of Britain’s royal family have reportedly opened their homes in secret to Ukrainian refugees fleeing the war in their home country.

According to a report by news channel LBC on May 21, members of the royal family have been housing refugees in secret, with the family not wanting any publicity of their efforts to help out.

A spokesperson has told the Express newspaper that: “We are assisting in a number of ways, but will not be commenting further.”

The family have helped refugees in the past with the palace used during World War II as home for royalty from Europe, including Queen Wilhelmina of the Netherlands as well as Norway’s King Haalon and his son Prince Olaf.

But this is different as it is understood that, although we don’t know who is being housed, that no royalty is involved. There is also no information on who is housing the refugees, who the refugees are and where the accommodation is.

The Prince of Wales has met with and has welcomed Ukrainians refugees that have made it to Britain, and the family is known to have made a substantial financial contribution towards the care of those fleeing the war torn country.

Ukraine’s President, Volodymyr Zelensky, has thanked the royal family for their support and solidarity with the people of Ukraine on a number of occasions.

The report of the royals providing accommodation follows a statement on Thursday, May 19 by Lord Harrington, who was drafted in to run the refugee programme in Britain, that the scheme should become a model for dealing with future refugee crises.

He said: “My vision is for this system to be a permanent part of Government, so that when refugee crises happen – and unfortunately they do all the time – we have a machinery.

“We’ve got lots of goodwill, we’ve got this machinery of Government in place – it’s not perfect, but it’s improving day by day – and I hope it will become a permanent part of how this country deals with refugees.”

The scheme has however come in for severe criticism from all corners of society, with the UK having taken far too long to put a scheme in place and one that is both selective and difficult for refugees to access.

Many have criticised the scheme, which they say is not a model for helping in times of crisis, but rather one that can be used to stem the influx of “unwanted immigrants.”

Although the goodwill has been in abundance in the UK with hundreds of thousands offering to open their homes, including Britain’s royals, the government has not matched that willingness to help Ukrainian refugees.

