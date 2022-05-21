DGT warning to relatives of underage scooter and bicycle riders

By Chris King • 21 May 2022 • 21:21

Image of a scooter rider. Credit: [email protected]

The Directorate-General for Traffic (DGT) has warned relatives of underage scooter and bicycle riders that they can be liable for fines incurred.

In a tweet recently published by the Directorate-General for Traffic (DGT), the body explained that “parents, guardians, and legal guardians will be jointly and severally liable for any infraction committed by underage riders” when in charge of a vehicle officially classified as a Personal Mobility Vehicle (PMV).

Spain’s traffic department also reiterated that this type of vehicle cannot circulate on pavements or pedestrian areas. Somehow, this message doesn’t seem to have attracted the attention of the many riders who can still be seen daily breaking this law which is punishable by a €200 fine.

The use of mobile devices, or headphones, is also prohibited while riding these VMPs. In the case of alcohol and drugs, in the event that they are detected by a police control, the rider could be exposed to a fine of up to €1,000.

These new legislations were part of the revised Traffic Laws that came into force this March 21. Scooters and bicycles have become a very popular means of transport since the pandemic, and there is no age limit applied to their riders. This situation means that in the event of an accident, a young person under the age of 18 cannot be fined for any offence committed, so there has to be a person held accountable for the action.

En los casos de infracciones cometidas por #conductores de #VMP , como un #patinete , menores de 18 años, los padres, tutores, acogedores y guardadores legales o de hecho, responderán solidariamente de la infracción cometida por el menor. 👉https://t.co/uTpW3RcjEo#CeroRiesgos pic.twitter.com/n5gNGxECho — Dir. Gral. Tráfico (@DGTes) May 18, 2022

