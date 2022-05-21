By Chris King • 21 May 2022 • 19:03

Image of electricity meters. Credit: Creative Commons

The price of electricity in Spain and Portugal falls again on Sunday, May 22, by 4.56 per cent

The average price of electricity in the wholesale market in Spain and Portugal this Sunday, May 22, will drop another 4.56 per cent compared to today, Saturday, May 21. This second decrease in two days keeps the price below the €200/MWh mark.

According to data published by the operator of the Iberian Energy Market (OMIE), specifically, the average price of the ‘pool’ tomorrow will be €170.56/MWh, about seven euros cheaper than today’s €178.01/MWh.