By Tamsin Brown • 21 May 2022 • 14:31

'Statement' exhibition by Rebeca Plana captivates viewers with energy and colour. Image: Javea Town Hall

The artist Rebeca Plana is known for her unique way of expressing emotions through colours, as seen in her latest exhibition, Statement.

The Valencian artist Rebeca Plana currently has an abstract art exhibition, Statement, at the Recoleto Creative gallery in Javea. It will be open until May 31.

Recoleto is a physical and online art gallery where artists from different disciplines such as painting, sculpture, gastronomy, interior design, photography, haute couture, jewellery, literature and music, are promoted and can showcase their work. It seeks to be a space where artists, art lovers, collectors and potential buyers can come together to establish connections that promote art in general.

Rebeca Plana’s work stands out for the energy and positivity that it reveals due to the great combination of colours, both cold and warm, that manages to capture the viewer. This creates a special atmosphere where the emotions of the visitor and the energy of the artist herself converge.

Plana’s abstract style is reminiscent of great painters such as Hans Hartung, Pierre Soulages, Willem De Kooning and Franz Kline. Lines, gestures and colours are in unison while simultaneously each being the undisputed protagonist.

