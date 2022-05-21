Trains on Madrid-Zaragoza-Barcelona line suspended after overhead power cable falls

By Chris King • 21 May 2022 • 18:44

Image of an Ouigo high-speed train. Credit: Wikipedia - Kabelleger / David Gubler CC BY-SA 4.0

A fallen power cable caused the suspension of all trains on the Madrid-Zaragoza-Barcelona line today, Saturday, May 21



As reported by Railway Infrastructure Administrator (Adif), trains on the Madrid-Zaragoza-Barcelona high-speed line have been interrupted earlier this afternoon, Saturday, May 21, due to the detachment of the overhead power cable. The incident occurred between the towns of Ariza and Alhama de Aragon, in the province of Zaragoza.

According to elperiodico.es, travel came to a stop on the tracks at around 2:55pm as a result of the incident. A long-distance train operated by the low-cost company Ouigo was involved. It was running from Madrid’s main Puerta de Atocha station to Barcelona.

This incident affected all the trains on the Madrid-Zaragoza-Barcelona high-speed line. and the long-distance trains on the AVE Marsella-Puerta de Atocha. Adif explained that they have not yet discovered what caused the overhead line to fall, but that work was underway to reconnect it.

A tweet from Adif at 5:02pm read: “Circulation through Alhama de Aragon will be re-established on a single track as soon as the transfer of train passengers ends. The estimate at this time is between 6:30 p.m. and 7:00 p.m. We apologize for any inconvenience this incident may have caused passengers”.

Renfe trains running along the same route were also affected. Sources from the operator have indicated that they are arranging an alternative road service for affected passengers to reach their destinations.

They highlighted that changes and cancellations to trips can be made at no cost, and maintained its voluntary punctuality commitment, which includes the refund of the ticket price in percentages that can reach up to 100 per cent.

