By Tamsin Brown • 21 May 2022 • 9:55

Tried and tested homemade remedies to calm and soothe sunburnt skin.

With the warm weather comes more time spent outside enjoying the sunshine. You should take extra care to protect your skin, but if you do get sunburnt, there are several homemade remedies you can try.

Always protect yourself from the sun to avoid sunburn that can cause redness, spots and other more serious problems, such as skin cancer. You should use sunscreen every day, even if it is cloudy.

If you have been sunburnt, you will notice the most redness in the first 24 hours. From the third day onwards, your skin will begin to heal.

Although there is no real cure for sunburn once the damage is done, there are certain tips and tricks that can speed up the healing process and relieve discomfort.

Aloe vera

Aloe vera gel has been shown to help with first and second-degree burns and is good at soothing skin damage caused by the sun’s UV rays.

Water and baking soda

Mix a litre of cold water with a tablespoon of baking soda. Wet a clean towel with the mixture and place it on your face for five minutes. You can do this as many times as necessary.

Vitamin C

The application of vitamin C to the skin can help to reduce damage caused by the sun and calm redness and inflammation.

Milk

Milk has soothing properties that relieve pain and will heal the skin in no time. All you have to do is use a damp cloth to gently apply it to your face and then rinse with cool water.

Yoghurt

A yoghurt mask will soothe your sunburnt skin by helping to remove the top layer of the epidermis and reducing blistering. It can be used every two to four hours as necessary.

