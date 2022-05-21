By Tamsin Brown • 21 May 2022 • 22:27

Ugly! Orihuela's Networks Theatre returns with their most successful musical. Image: Networks Theatre

Laughter is guaranteed at Ugly!, the latest production from Networks Theatre, which is based in the city of Orihuela, Alicante.

Networks Theatre in Orihuela is back with their most successful musical ever, Ugly!, Nick Moore’s fabulous version of Hans Christian Andersen’s The Ugly Duckling.

Full of quacks, Drake and Mother welcome their eight little babies to the farm and then HONK!!! Number nine appears!

Sent away by his siblings, the newest member of the family ends up being chased by a colony of cats while he tries to find his way home. When all seems lost, help appears in the rather unexpected guise of a dog.

Great songs, a really funny script and super choreography, delivered in the usual Networks style, make for a great show. Book now while there’s still room in the nest!

There will be performances at Networks Theatre on Calle San Agustín in Orihuela on June 2 at 7.30pm, on June 3 at 7pm and 9pm and on June 4 at 7pm. Tickets cost €6 for adults and €4 for students. To book, visit https://www.networkstheatre.com/ or call/WhatsApp 683373413.

