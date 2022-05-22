40-year-old motorcyclist killed in traffic accident in Malaga town of Benalmadena

By Chris King • 22 May 2022 • 21:52

Image of 112 control centre operator. Credit: [email protected]

A motorcyclist has been involved in a fatal traffic accident in the Malaga municipality of Benalmadena



As reported by Emergencies 112 Andalucia, a 40-year-old motorcyclist died this Sunday, May 22 after suffering a traffic accident in the Malaga municipality of Benalmadena, on the Costa del Sol.

The incident reportedly occurred at around 4am, on Avenida del Sol, the main road that passes through the centre of the Torrequebrada neighbourhood. A witness alerted the emergency services coordination centre after coming across the scene of the accident.

112 immediately mobilised patrols from the Local Police to the location, along with an ambulance from the Andalusian Health Service. Unfortunately, on their arrival at the scene, there was nothing that could be done to help the victim, and he was certified dead at the scene of the accident.

