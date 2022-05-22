Almeria province growers are sowing sunflowers to solve cooking oil shortfall

By Linda Hall • 22 May 2022 • 10:27
: SHORTAGE: Ukraine war has prompted Andalucia’s growers to sow more sunflowers
Photo credit: Pixabay, Uschi Dugalin
Factors including the Ukraine war are responsible for the move to cultivate unused land, the Junta said.
Until now 66,000 hectares were set aside in line with Common Agricultural Policy (PAC) directives linked to EU subsidies.
Of these, 35,740 hectares are currently under cultivation throughout Andalucia including Almeria province, announced Carmen Crespo, who heads the Junta’s Agriculture department.
Sunflowers have been sown on 25,800 hectares of the newly-used land and different types of cereal on the remainder.
