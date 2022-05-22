Big Ben is ready to chime again

By Anna Ellis • 22 May 2022 • 14:42

Big Ben London

It finally looks like Big Ben will chime hourly again as work on Parliament’s Elizabeth Tower nears an end.

The famous London attraction has been largely silent since 2017, although it has been reconnected for significant occasions such as Remembrance Day, the UK’s departure from EU and New Year’s Eve.

Big Ben is the nickname given for the great bell of the striking clock at the north end of the Palace of Westminster in London. The name is often extended to refer to the clock and the clock tower.

Officially the name given to the tower in which Big Ben is located was the Clock Tower built in 2012 was renamed the Elizabeth Tower to mark the Diamond Jubilee of HRH Queen Elizbaeth II.

The famous London attraction has had a huge makeover with costs spiralling to at least £80m, running over budget by around £51m.

The abundance of scaffolding has finally been removed to show Big Ben restored to its former glory with the clock hands and roman numerals have been transformed back to their original blue from black.



Modifications have included adding a lift and re-glazing and repainting the clock dials. Over five hundred workers have been involved in upgrading the lighting, repairing roof tiles and various other improvements.

The Great Bell weighing in at 13.7 tonnes has been running out its trademark bongs since it was first sounded in 1859. There have been a few breaks for repairs over the years, but the current restoration project has meant Big Ben has been out of action for the longest time in its history.