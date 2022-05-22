Charles and Camilla to make special appearance in Eastenders Jubilee episode

By Laura Kemp • 22 May 2022 • 9:33

Image - Royal Family

Prince Charles and Camilla are set to guest star in an episode of Eastenders to mark the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee.

The Prince of Wales and the Duchess of Cornwall will be joining the residents of Albert Square to mark the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee, taking part in a street party held in honour of the monarch’s 70 years on the throne.

The scenes were filmed in March when Charles and Camilla visited the set in Elstree and met members of the cast.

The episode is set to be broadcast on June 2 on BBC One, as reported by the BBC.

Mick Carter, played by Danny Dyer, decided to throw a jubilee party for the residents of the square and will tease in later episodes of the much-loved soap that there will be some very special guests attending.

The characters will be left shocked when the royals appear, with Mick and Linda Carter, played by Kellie Bright, introducing them to the Walford residents.

Speaking about meeting the royal couple, Bright said they had been “amazing sports”.

“I just thought, ‘wow, they’ve never done anything like this before’. They didn’t really know what to expect, I mean it must have been nerve-wracking for them and completely out of their norm,” she added.

“So I just hope they enjoyed it as much as we did.”

Chris Clenshaw, executive producer for Eastenders, said the show was “truly honoured” to have Charles and Camilla make an appearance in “one of EastEnders’ most special episodes”.

“Linda Carter is naturally in her element and giddy with excitement as their royal highnesses arrive in Walford, but it wasn’t just her, as for all of us at EastEnders it was an extremely special day that will go down in EastEnders’ history,” he said.

