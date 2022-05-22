Floods in Bangladesh and India affect millions

By Anna Ellis • 22 May 2022 • 15:10

Days of flooding and landslides in some parts of Bangladesh and eastern India, have affected millions of people and left at least 57 dead.

At least two million people have been marooned by the worst floods in the northeast of Bangladesh for nearly twenty years.

Bangladesh and India are both countries that are prone to flooding and experts say that climate change is increasing the likelihood of events like this there and around the world.

The rain is still falling in Bangladesh and has been forecast for the next few days, leaving a few days of relief before starting again.

Dozens of people were killed in India during the week in days of flooding, landslides and thunderstorms, according to local disaster management authorities.

Assam authorities yesterday said that more than 850,000 people in about 3,200 villages had been affected by the floods, triggered by torrential rains that submerged swathes of farmland and damaged thousands of homes.

Nearly 90,000 people have been moved to state-run relief shelters as water levels in rivers run high and large swathes of land remain submerged in most districts.

West of Assam which is located in the northeast of India at least 33 people were killed and dozens were injured in Bihar state in thunderstorms last week.

The unseasonable weather events have caused damage to hundreds of hectares of standing crops and thousands of fruit trees.

Adding to the flooding, Bihar has also suffered extreme weather from the other side of the spectrum this week, with temperatures reaching 40C.